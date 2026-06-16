France continues hybrid-threat activities against Azerbaijan, parliamentary commission says

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The Temporary Commission against Foreign Interference and Hybrid Threats of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) has issued a statement regarding France’s hybrid threats against Azerbaijan.

News.Az presents the statement:

"Based on monitoring and empirical analyses conducted within its authority, the Temporary Commission on Foreign Interference and Hybrid Threats of the Milli Majlis (Commission) has determined that the activities of the French Republic against the Republic of Azerbaijan, which contain a wide range of components of hybrid threats, are still ongoing.

Especially after Azerbaijan’s Victory in the Patriotic War in 2020, the French side has gone beyond the diplomatic framework and, in order to secure its interests in the region that are contrary to international law, has been attempting to create hybrid threats against our country through various means, platforms, and tools.

Claims that undermine the currently fragile peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, one-sided positions voiced in international institutions, and ongoing trends in the French media and judicial-legal system suggest that these threats are aimed at interfering in Azerbaijan’s internal affairs, influencing its foreign policy course, weakening its position on the international stage, and destabilizing the region.

• “Lawfare,” meaning exerting pressure through legal means, including the repeated adoption—starting from November 2020—of resolutions by both chambers of the French Parliament (the Senate and the National Assembly) targeting Azerbaijan and opposing our country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Although such documents used as instruments of diplomatic and political pressure have limited legal force, they are adopted with the aim of shaping similar approaches toward Azerbaijan in other countries where France’s sphere of influence and the Armenian lobby are strong. Such unilateral and biased parliamentary documents serve to create a negative image of our country on the international stage, weaken our legitimate position, and instead of contributing to peace and stability in the region, foster artificial tensions.”

• “Active anti-Azerbaijan activities in international organizations and institutions, as well as regional platforms;

After the Second Karabakh War, certain French state officials, diplomats, parliamentarians, and public figures have attempted to use platforms such as the UN and its agencies, the institutions of the European Union (especially the European Parliament), the Council of Europe, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), the OSCE, as well as the International Organisation of La Francophonie, to promote the adoption of decisions and documents contrary to Azerbaijan’s interests. These actions have been carried out with the aim of isolating Azerbaijan, damaging its reputation, and excluding it from certain frameworks of international cooperation, despite its actions being in line with international law.

• The formation of a negative image of Azerbaijan in the French media;

The creation of a broadly negative image of Azerbaijan in the French press has already become systematic. The publication of around 40 articles and the production of dozens of television reports in the French media against Azerbaijan within just May and June demonstrates the intensity of this negative campaign. The French media has become an important front of hybrid threats by disseminating biased, distorted, and disinformation-based content about Azerbaijan.

The French media provides extensive coverage to articles and interviews by certain radical opposition representatives of Azerbaijani origin who have no political influence inside or outside the country, thereby contributing to the distortion of the real situation in our country and promoting calls aimed at misleading French public opinion. These actions, which are presented under the guise of media freedom but are in fact intended to encourage radical activities against Azerbaijani statehood, serve the goals of undermining internal stability and creating social discontent and polarization within the country. The lack of coverage of the official position of the Azerbaijani state or alternative viewpoints in these materials once again demonstrates that these activities are deliberately carried out with the aim of forming a negative perception of our country in French society.

• The use of Azerbaijani-origin radical individuals residing in France under the guise of political asylum as instruments of hybrid threats;

Continuous support from both official and unofficial French circles for such individuals, the artificial and prolonged focus on their so-called “violated rights,” and the promotion of politically motivated claims under the guise of democratic values are aimed solely at portraying our state as a “repressive regime” in the eyes of the international community and undermining its credibility.

• The coordination of anti-Azerbaijan activities with the Armenian lobby;

“The anti-Azerbaijan activities of certain French state officials, parliamentarians, and heads of local government bodies (mayors) under the influence of a powerful Armenian lobby in France are systematic in nature. French politicians, influenced by this well-organized Armenian lobby with strong political and economic ties, frequently adopt pro-Armenian positions and act in a coordinated manner against Azerbaijan within the EU and international organizations. These activities are aimed at undermining Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized sovereignty and territorial integrity and create significant tension in bilateral relations with France.

• The management of campaigns by pro-Armenian groups, internationally funded NGOs based in France, “human rights” organizations, and networks of “investigative journalists”;

One of the most widespread and effective elements of hybrid threats is information campaigns conducted through traditional and social media. These groups, supported either directly or indirectly by France, carry out large-scale anti-Azerbaijan campaigns on online platforms across various topics. Through these campaigns, fake news, distorted facts, and provocative information are disseminated. The aim is to damage the country’s international image and create distrust toward Azerbaijan’s state institutions. These campaigns are also reinforced by bot networks and fake profiles, attempting to manipulate international public opinion regarding Azerbaijan.

• Espionage activities by France in Azerbaijan;”

“The country has also engaged in espionage activities as an important part of its hybrid threat strategy aimed at undermining relations between our countries. These unlawful activities have been directed at influencing processes in the region, studying Azerbaijan’s domestic political situation, economic development, military capabilities, and strategic interests, as well as building agent networks consisting of Azerbaijani and other countries’ citizens. Among the objectives pursued were the dissemination of disinformation within the country, the creation of dissatisfaction among certain groups, and the implementation of other operations aimed at undermining stability.

• Arms sales to Armenia and support for the European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA);

France’s active provision of weapons to Armenia and its direct support for EUMA—an entity mainly engaged in intelligence activities in the region—are assessed as steps aimed at shifting the military balance in the South Caucasus, increasing tensions, and obstructing the peace process. The Commission’s special report titled “A ‘Peace Mission’ as a Hybrid Attack in the South Caucasus,” presented on April 24, 2025, provides detailed information on this issue.

(https://meclis.gov.az/documents/EUMA_aprel_2025.pdf)

It should also be noted that the Temporary Commission on Foreign Interference and Hybrid Threats continues to successfully carry out countermeasures aimed at minimizing the impact of France’s hybrid threats in coordination with relevant state institutions. It is precisely as a result of these measures and the failures of France’s actions that the other side repeatedly resorts to new unfriendly acts against Azerbaijan and makes baseless accusations through various platforms.

Taking the above into account, the Commission considers it necessary to address not the French state and government officials, but directly the French people.” The cited facts also indicate that a number of French politicians and state structures, in order to mask public distrust in political governance and divert attention from the country’s severe socio-economic difficulties, prefer to create an image of a ‘foreign enemy’ in the form of Azerbaijan, and, within the framework of non-transparent relations with the Armenian lobby, engage in activities against our state that are incompatible with legal and ethical norms. The Azerbaijani people have always considered the French people to be friends and will continue to do so. Throughout its history of independence, our state has consistently stated its readiness to establish relations with the French Republic based on friendship, cooperation, and mutual respect. The French society should be aware that such unfriendly actions by its government and its foreign policy decisions do not bring political or economic dividends to France; instead, they damage and further deteriorate its international image.”

News.Az