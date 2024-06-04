France continues to remove homeless people from Paris ahead of Olympics

+ ↺ − 16 px

French authorities continued to expel homeless people, including asylum seekers, in Paris ahead of the Olympic Games, which begin next month, a non-governmental organization said in a report, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The expulsion began a year ago, and 12,545 people were expelled from Paris in 2023-2024, a 38.5% increase over 2021-2022, said the French NGO collective Le Revers de la Medaille, which released a report on Monday.According to the report, this movement targets "undesirable" populations such as asylum seekers, families living in precarious conditions, and drug addicts.Authorities also dismantled tent camps in the capital where irregular migrants took refuge, and prevented them from returning to the same spots without providing them with a safer solution and shelter, it added.The organization suggested that 20,000 shelters, including 7,000 in Ile-de-France, be established across the country, as well as a humanitarian center for those evicted from Paris.It stressed that those populations should not be expelled from Paris without a durable solution.France is preparing to host the Olympic Games in Paris, a multi-sport event that will take place from July 26 to Aug. 11.

News.Az