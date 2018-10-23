France could cooperate with Azerbaijan in application of agricultural innovations – minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

France attaches great importance to establishing close relations with all countries interested in food security

France could cooperate with Azerbaijan on application of innovations and the use of new technologies in the agrarian sphere and the use of new technologies, the French Minister of Agriculture and Food Didier Guillaume told AZERTAC.

“Food security today impels all countries of our planet to act jointly. It is necessary to modernize supply of agricultural products and enterprises producing agricultural products. The application of innovations in the agrarian sphere and the use of new technologies are very important. France could cooperate with Azerbaijan in these areas,” he said.

The minister expressed satisfaction with the participation of the delegation headed by the Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan at SIAL Paris international food fair. “This is one of the largest and most important exhibitions in the world,” he added.

Guillaume said that France attaches great importance to establishing close relations with all countries interested in food security, modernization of the agricultural system, as well as with Azerbaijan.

