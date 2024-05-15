France declares state of emergency in New Caledonia

+ ↺ − 16 px

France on Wednesday declared a state of emergency in its overseas territory of New Caledonia after a second night of rioting in which three people were killed and hundred injured, as anger over constitutional reforms from Paris boiled over, according to media reports.

President Emmanuel Macron warned that any further violence would be met with an "unyielding" response and called for a resumption of political dialogue to end the unrest which had now claimed three lives, the Elysee said in a statement.Shops were looted and public buildings torched during last night's violence, the authorities there said.According to a spokesman for New Caledonian President Louis Mapou, police informed that the three people killed were young indigenous Kanaks.What began as pro-independence demonstrations has spiralled into three days of the worst violence on the French Pacific archipelago since the 1980s.Despite heavily armed security forces fanning out across the capital Noumea, and the ordering of a nighttime curfew, rioting continued overnight virtually unabated.Hundreds of people including "around 100" police and gendarmes have been injured in the unrest, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in Paris.President Emmanual Macron cancelled a planned domestic trip and moved Wednesday's regular cabinet meeting to hold a crisis meeting with key ministers on New Caledonia, his office said.In Noumea and the commune of Paita there were reports of several exchanges of fire between civil defence groups and rioters.Streets in the capital were pocked with the shells of burned-out cars and buildings, including a sports store and a large concrete climbing wall.Macron has been seeking to reassert his country's importance in the Pacific region, where China and the United States are vying for influence.Lying between Australia and Fiji, New Caledonia is one of several French territories spanning the globe from the Caribbean and Indian Ocean to the Pacific in the post-colonial era.In the Noumea Accord of 1998, France vowed to gradually give more political power to the Pacific island territory of nearly 300,000 people.As part of the agreement, New Caledonia has held three referendums over its ties with France, all rejecting independence.But the independence movement retains support, particularly among the Indigenous Kanak people.The Noumea Accord has also meant that New Caledonia's voter lists have not been updated since 1998 — depriving island residents who arrived from mainland France or elsewhere since then of a vote in provincial polls.Pro-independence leader, Daniel Goa, asked people to "go home", and condemned the looting.But "the unrest of the last 24 hours reveals the determination of our young people to no longer let France take control of them," he added.

News.Az