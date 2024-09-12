France denounces Israeli airstrike on school in Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Thursday, France condemned an Israeli airstrike on a school in the Gaza Strip that resulted in several casualties, including six UN staff members.

“France reiterates its call for the release of all hostages, and given the humanitarian emergency in Gaza, for an immediate and durable cease-fire in order to allow the protection of civilian populations and massive and unhindered access to humanitarian aid,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.It also stressed Israel’s obligation to “ensure the protection of humanitarian workers and UN staffers.”At least 18 people were killed in two strikes Wednesday on the al-Jaouni School, where 12,000 displaced civilians have sheltered, in the Nuseirat refugee camp, according to health authorities.At least six staff members from the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) were among the victims, including the manager of the UNRWA shelter in the area.Israel has systematically targeted civilian facilities, including schools, hospitals and places of worship, amid its ongoing offensive on Gaza.Targeting such civilian facilities can constitute a war crime, under the rules of war.At least 100 people were killed and dozens injured last month in an Israeli strike on the Al-Taba’een School in Gaza City, where more than 6,000 displaced people have sheltered.Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since a Hamas attack last October despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.More than 41,100 people, mostly women and children, have since been killed and over 95,100 injured, according to local health authorities.The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.​​​​​​​

News.Az