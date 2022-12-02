France does not serve for lasting peace in South Caucasus: AIR Center adviser

+ ↺ − 16 px

The resolution passed by the lower chamber (National Assembly) of the French Parliament will have a negative impact on Baku-Paris relations, Matin Mammadli, a leading adviser at the Baku-based Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), told News.Az.

He recalled that the upper chamber (Senate) of the French Parliament also adopted a similar resolution on November 15.

“In fact, the resolutions have different aspects, but both documents stand out for their anti-Azerbaijani stance during the post-conflict period. After the end of the Karabakh war two years ago, the French Parliament adopted 3 anti-Azerbaijani resolutions – two of them were adopted by the Senate and one by the National Assembly. All three anti-Azerbaijani resolutions are a clear manifestation of France’s biased and unfair position on the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process,” Mammadli said.

The AIR Center adviser also stressed that such a move by France encourages revanchist forces in Armenia.

“I think that France plays a major role in Armenia’s failure to fulfill its obligations. France does not serve for lasting peace in the region, on the contrary, it serves the escalation of the situation and the eruption of a new conflict,” he said.

Mammadli continued: “The question arises why is France pursuing such a policy?

“First of all, I’d like to mention that the Armenian lobby takes an active part in France and the French Parliament, which factor, in turn, has a significant impact on Paris policy. Over the past hundred years, a networked Armenian lobby has been operating in France,” he said.

“The second point is related to France’s narrow geopolitical interests in the South Caucasus. France cannot accept the geopolitical realities that emerged after the Second Karabakh War. In particular, Paris is worried about Türkiye’s growing reputation in the region. France is trying to increase its influence on the region through Armenia. In my opinion, this is a very wrong policy. On the contrary, France harms its relations with Azerbaijan and weakens its influence in the region,” Mammadli added.

News.Az