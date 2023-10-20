France exploits raw materials from African nations: Martinique Freedom Party

+ ↺ − 16 px

France exploits raw materials from African countries, the spokesman for the Martinique Freedom Party, Luc Carole, told journalists in Baku on Friday, News.Az reports.

"France is a colonizer. In the form of neocolonial rule, it not only colonizes but also fosters poverty in Africa. France, for example, uses the raw riches of Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea, dominating them militarily and economically," he emphasized.

Luc Carole added that although the UN says it is trying to achieve the final elimination of colonialism, this colonialism is supported by a state that calls itself a "country of human rights".

An international conference themed "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice" kicked off in Baku on Friday.

The international conference organized by the Baku Initiative Group brought together officials and representatives from 14 countries, including French overseas territories, the remains of the French colonial empire, as well as Corsica.

News.Az