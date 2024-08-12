France, Germany and the UK urge Iran and its allies to 'refrain from attacks'

+ ↺ − 16 px

France, Germany and the UK have issued a joint statement on the situation in the Middle East, calling on Iran and its allies to "refrain from attacks that would further escalate regional tensions and jeopardise the opportunity to agree a ceasefire and the release of hostages", News.az reports.

The statement comes following days of growing tensions between Israel, Iran, and Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah.Iran and its proxies "will bear responsibility for actions that jeopardize this opportunity for peace and stability," it said.The three nations also welcomed the "tireless work of our partners in Qatar, Egypt, and the United States towards an agreement on a ceasefire and the release of hostages: "We, the leaders of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, welcome the tireless work of our partners in Qatar, Egypt, and the United States towards an agreement on a ceasefire and the release of hostages. We endorse the joint statement of HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, President Sisi, and President Biden calling for the immediate resumption of negotiations. We agree that there can be no further delay. We have been working with all parties to prevent escalation and will spare no effort to reduce tensions and find a path to stability. The fighting must end now, and all hostages still detained by Hamas must be released. The people of Gaza need urgent and unfettered delivery and distribution of aid.We are deeply concerned by the heightened tensions in the region and united in our commitment to de-escalation and regional stability. In this context, and in particular, we call on Iran and its allies to refrain from attacks that would further escalate regional tensions and jeopardize the opportunity to agree on a ceasefire and the release of hostages. They will bear responsibility for actions that jeopardize this opportunity for peace and stability. No country or nation stands to gain from a further escalation in the Middle East."

