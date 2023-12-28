Yandex metrika counter

France has always demonstrated pro-Armenian position: Azerbaijani FM

France has always demonstrated a pro-Armenian position, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference on the results of 2023, FM Bayramov stressed that the current state of relations between Azerbaijan and France is at its lowest in the last 30 years.

“This is not Azerbaijan's fault. Moreover, we have always taken real steps to develop our relations. And France's position has always been pro-Armenian,” the top diplomat added.


