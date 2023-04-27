France has never objected to illegal activities of Armenia: Azerbaijani FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has not seen France even once appeal to Armenia, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his counterpart Catherine Colonna in Baku on Thursday, News.Az reports.

FM Bayramov emphasized that France has never objected to the illegal actions of Armenia or to the fact that its illegal armed groups are on the territory of Azerbaijan.

“A statement was signed in the presence of the French president, among others, but we did not see France appeal to Armenia. This is the number one cause of tension in the region,” he added.

