France helicopter crash: Five killed as two army aircraft collide

Two army helicopters have collided in southern France, killing at least five people, police and officials say, according to BBC.

The crash happened at Carcès lake, just north of St Tropez.

Rescuers are at the scene, in the Var region, searching for a sixth person who was aboard one of the helicopters.

It is not clear what caused the crash. Both Gazelle helicopters belonged to a military flying school called Ealat, officials said. It trains pilots for the army and other military services.

The Ealat website says the flying school at Cannet des Maures has 82 aircraft and trains French, German and Spanish helicopter pilots.

The Gazelle has been in service with the French military since the 1970s and is used by the French forces in Mali, in their anti-terror mission.

A French army Gazelle crashed into a power line at Caylus in 2003, killing four people.

News.Az