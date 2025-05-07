France moves to pressure Iran over detained couple

+ ↺ − 16 px

Supporters of two French citizens detained in Iran for three years held rallies on Wednesday to call for their release, while France’s foreign ministry announced plans to soon file a legal complaint against Tehran at the International Court of Justice.

Cecile Kohler and her partner Jacques Paris have been held since May 2022. Iranian state television aired a video later that year with them appearing to confess to acting on behalf of French intelligence services, which Paris categorically denies, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

France has accused Iran of keeping Kohler and Paris in conditions akin to torture in Tehran’s Evin prison and not allowing proper consular protection. Iranian officials deny the charge.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine said France would file a legal complaint in the coming days at the ICJ over the issue of consular protection.

“It is necessary to recall one thing: Cecile and Jacques are innocent and are being held arbitrarily under shocking, inhumane conditions,” Lemoine told reporters.

Supporters of Kohler, a 40-year-old humanities teacher, and Paris, 71, a former maths teacher, gathered in Paris and eastern France on Wednesday to mark their three years in prison.

French officials have toughened their language in recent months towards Iran, notably over the advancement of its nuclear programme and regional activities, but also the detention of European citizens in the country.

Lemoine said about 20 European nationals were being held in Iran ranging from researchers to journalists and tourists.

France was behind a push by the European Union in April to add sanctions on Iranian officials and entities linked to the judicial and prison system. French officials said further sanctions could not be ruled out.

In recent years, Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards have arrested dozens of dual nationals and foreigners, mostly on charges related to espionage and security.

Rights groups have accused Iran of trying to extract concessions from other countries through such arrests.

Iran, which does not recognise dual nationality, denies taking prisoners to gain diplomatic leverage.

News.Az