France preventing a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia
By Tural HeybatovAzerbaijan's Ministry of Defense recently issued a statement holding the leadership of Armenia and France responsible for the escalation of tensions in the South Caucasus region. The statement accuses Armenia of pursuing a revanchist policy, adding that France supports this policy through the supply of arms. Let's examine in detail how the actions of these countries, especially France, contribute to the escalation of the conflict and create a new hotspot for war.
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense draws attention to media reports on a contract signed between France and Armenia for the supply of Caesar self-propelled artillery systems. These supplies are perceived as direct support for Armenia, despite numerous warnings from the Azerbaijani side about their potential negative consequences. Although the French Ministry of Defense previously stated that the military equipment supplied to Armenia is purely defensive in nature, the current deal, which includes lethal weapons, demonstrates the hypocrisy of the French leadership.
The supply of offensive artillery systems to a region that has been in conflict for a long time poses a serious threat to stability. Such actions undermine efforts for a peaceful resolution and create grounds for new armed clashes. This is particularly concerning in light of the historical context and France's current geopolitical ambitions.
The policy of French President Emmanuel Macron towards the South Caucasus raises serious questions. On the one hand, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, France should contribute to maintaining peace and stability in the region. However, the actions of the French leadership aimed at militarizing the region suggest otherwise. France, striving to maintain its influence in the region, pursues a policy that hinders the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
This policy manifests itself in support for Armenia, which creates significant obstacles to peace negotiations and sustainable development in the region. As a result, the current French leadership, left out of the normalization and regional processes due to its destructive and biased policy, cannot forgive Azerbaijan for this and continues its subversive activities. Such behavior jeopardizes the international community's efforts to establish a long-term peace.
France, as a former colonial empire, has a long history of creating conflict zones around the world. Examples of such actions can be observed in New Caledonia and other overseas territories, where there is exploitation of indigenous peoples, demographic changes, and suppression of protests by force. These actions indicate France's tendency to use conflicts to achieve its goals.
Instead of addressing its internal and historical problems, such as the legacy of colonialism and neocolonialism, France continues to exacerbate international conflicts. The Macron regime, pursuing a policy of militarization and geopolitical intrigue in the South Caucasus region, is actually an obstacle to the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. This is confirmed not only by current events but also by France's historical experience.
France's supply of lethal weapons to Armenia leads to a new war and political irresponsibility. Armenia, already experienced in aggression and occupation, is being armed and continues its revanchist policy with the support of France. This only exacerbates instability in the region and threatens long-term peace.
France's policy aimed at enhancing Armenia's military potential may lead to new clashes and casualties among the civilian population. These actions undermine efforts for the peaceful resolution of the conflict and contribute to the escalation of tensions. Azerbaijan, in turn, is forced to take measures to protect its territorial integrity and the safety of its citizens.
Responsibility for the escalation of the situation in the South Caucasus region and the creation of a new hotspot for war lies entirely with the leadership of Armenia and France. Emmanuel Macron's policy of militarization and maintaining geopolitical influence through conflicts threatens stability and security in the region. Instead of addressing its internal and historical problems, France continues to exacerbate international conflicts, leading to tragic consequences for all parties involved.
France is hindering the signing of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan by supporting Armenia's armament. What kind of peace treaty can we talk about if Armenia continues to arm itself with the support of France? Paris understands perfectly well that by supporting Armenia's armament, they are postponing the signing of the peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan indefinitely.