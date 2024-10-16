France prohibits Israeli firms from participating in naval arms exhibition

+ ↺ − 16 px

France has banned Israeli firms from exhibiting in a naval arms trade show next month, the organisers said on Wednesday, the latest incident in a row fueled by the Macron government's unease over Israel's conduct in the wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

The ban came after French efforts to secure a truce in the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon foundered and as Israel carries out more airstrikes on targets in the country.It is the second time this year that France has banned Israel firms from a major defence show.In May, France said the conditions were not right for them to take part in the Eurosatory military trade show when President Emmanuel Macron was calling for Israel to cease operations in the Palestinian territory of Gaza.The decision affected seven firms, it said.Euronaval, organiser of the event set to take place in Paris from Nov. 4-7, said in a statement that the French government had informed it that Israeli delegations were not allowed to exhibit stands or show equipment, but could attend the trade show.It is the second time this year that France has banned Israeli firms from a major defence show. In May France said conditions were not right for Israel to participate in the Eurosatory military trade show when Macron was calling for Israel to cease operations in Gaza.Earlier in March, the Chilean government barred the participation of Israeli firms from FIDAE, the leading Latin American aerospace fair.The defence ministry, foreign ministry and Israeli embassy did not respond to requests for comment.Israeli forces have carried out numerous air strikes and a ground incursion targeting Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, causing substantial civilian casualties and leading Western allies, including France, to call for an immediate ceasefire.At least 2,350 people have been killed and over 10,900 have been injured in Israel's bombardment of Lebanon, according to the country's health ministry. It's war on Gaza has killed 42,409 people, and injured a further 99,153.Diplomatic sparring between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and French President Emmanuel Macron has increased in recent weeks after Paris had worked with Washington to secure a 21-day truce that would then open the door to negotiations on a long-term diplomatic solution.Believing Israel had agreed the terms, France and the United States were caught by surprise when the next day Israel launched strikes that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.Netanyahu has rejected a unilateral ceasefire.Macron has irked Netanyahu several times in recent weeks, notably as United Nations' peacekeeping forces have been caught in Israeli crossfire in southern Lebanon.He has called for an end to the supply to Israel of offensive weapons used in Gaza, where thousands of Palestinian civilians have been killed and a humanitarian crisis has unfolded in a year of warfare on the Palestinian enclave.On Tuesday, Macron told a cabinet meeting that Netanyahu should not forget that his country was created by a U.N. decision, according to a French official.Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot sought to downplay the comments, saying they had been general remarks reminding Israel of the importance of respecting the U.N. charter.

News.Az