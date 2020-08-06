France records two-month high in COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

France has recorded its highest number of daily coronavirus infections in more than two months, BBC News reports.

Figures released on Wednesday showed 1,695 new cases within 24 hours.

With more than 30,000 deaths, France has the third-highest death toll in Europe, behind the UK and Italy.

The city of Toulouse has introduced new rules requiring face masks in its busiest streets, with Paris and a number of other cities expected to follow suit.

France is not the only European nation to witness a resurgence in cases since lockdown measures were eased.

News.Az