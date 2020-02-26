Yandex metrika counter

France reports second coronavirus death: health official

  • World
  • Share
France reports second coronavirus death: health official

A second person infected with the coronavirus has died in France, the country’s health authorities said on Wednesday.

In a televised statement, senior health director Jerome Salomon said a 60-year-old French man in a very serious condition was tested at Paris’ Pitie-Salpêtrière hospital late on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately (he) died during the night”, Salomon said.

The deceased was one of three new cases in France, bringing the total confirmed coronavirus infections in France to 17.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      