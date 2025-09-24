France reviews Nissan Europe’s supplier payments, requests detailed 2024 records

+ ↺ − 16 px

The French government is investigating whether Nissan Europe paid its suppliers on time, according to correspondence reviewed by Reuters. The move requires the Japanese automaker to submit extensive financial records for 2024.

The French economy ministry’s competition department informed Nissan Automotive Europe of the review last month. In an August 19 letter, the ministry said the investigation is part of a broader effort to ensure companies meet their payment obligations to suppliers promptly, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

As part of the review, inspectors will visit Nissan’s regional headquarters in Montigny-le-Bretonneux, near Paris, on October 7. Nissan Europe has been asked to submit accounting and payment records covering January 1 to December 31, 2024, along with other supporting documentation.

Nissan has not been accused of wrongdoing. However, the company could face administrative penalties, including fines, if violations are found. Under French law, companies must pay suppliers within 60 days of issuing an invoice, with potential fines reaching up to €2 million ($2.36 million).

In a statement, Nissan said it is fully cooperating with the authorities. “No wrongdoing by Nissan has been indicated in the request, and we are ready to provide the necessary information and clarifications,” the company said.

Late payments between companies are under increased scrutiny in France. In the first half of 2025, the competition directorate inspected 409 firms, identifying violations in nearly 40% of cases, resulting in approximately €47 million in fines. By comparison, during a similar period in 2024, inspections found irregularities in 28% of firms, leading to nearly €30 million in penalties.

Nissan’s review follows past payment issues. Last year, Japanese regulators found the automaker underpaid dozens of suppliers by around 3 billion yen ($20 million) over two years. The payments were settled before the investigation, and regulators advised improving oversight of supplier transactions.

Late supplier payments can put small and mid-sized companies at risk, potentially causing job losses or bankruptcy. According to the European Commission, roughly 25% of EU bankruptcies are linked to overdue payments. Atradius, a trade credit insurer, found that 52% of business-to-business invoices in France are overdue, compared to 47% across Western Europe.

Nissan Europe’s challenges come amid a global turnaround plan aimed at reducing $3.4 billion in costs and returning to profitability. The automaker reported a $535 million loss in Q1 (April–June), its first quarterly operating loss in four years. The plan includes workforce reductions of approximately 15% and the consolidation of seven plants, targeting positive free cash flow by the 2026 financial year.

