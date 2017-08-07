France sees at least 270 ISIS militants return

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 700 French nationals are estimated to have fought in ISIS ranks in Iraq and Syria.

France has seen 271 jihadi militants return from war zones in Iraq and Syria and all of them are subject to investigation by public prosecutors, the country's interior minister Gerard Collomb said in an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche.

Some 700 French nationals are estimated to have fought in ISIS ranks in Iraq and Syria, and like other European countries France has been wrestling with how to handle the flow of so-called returnees.

According to him, the number of jihadis to have returned to France included 217 adults and 54 minors, with some of them currently in detention.

Collomb said the threat of militant attacks was "very high", citing two incidents targeting police on Paris' Champs Elysees and seven foiled plots so far this year.

"An increasing number of people were being flagged under a preventative monitoring system for radicalized behaviour, with more than 18,500 people reported," Reuters cited him as saying.

News.Az

News.Az