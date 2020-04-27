France sees drop in virus cases, deaths

+ ↺ − 16 px

France on Sunday saw a drop in fresh cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus, Anadolu Agency reported.

The death toll in the country since the start of the outbreak has risen to 22,856. The tally of infections stands at 124,575, with 44,903 recoveries.

On Sunday, 242 new fatalities were reported, a drop of 136 from the previous day.

Hospitalizations also dropped, falling to 28,217, five less than the previous day.

Patients in intensive care fell to 4,682, down by 43 patients.

France's lockdown will continue until May 11, whereupon schools will gradually open followed by cafes, restaurants, and bars.

Globally, more than 2.9 million cases of coronavirus have occurred with over 205,000 deaths reported.

Recovery is very possible, even for those once very sick, as over 860,000 people worldwide have now recovered from the virus, according to data compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Despite the severity of the virus, most people experience mild symptoms and recover in due time.

News.Az

News.Az