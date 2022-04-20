France sees increase in bird flu cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

A bird flu outbreak has recently been recorded on 37 farms in France’s Dordogne region.

The first bird flu case was detected on 2 April in a goose farm in Saint-Geniès, in the Périgord Noir area of Dordogne, News.Az reports citing French media.

The vice president of the Chamber of Agriculture in Dordogne, Yannick Frances, said some 700 geese were slaughtered at an experimental farm in Coulaures.

In its statement, the Chamber of Agriculture expressed concern over the situation, underscoring the need to take appropriate measures to combat the epizootic.

News.Az