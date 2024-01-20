France stands against peace in South Caucasus: Azerbaijani MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

Unfortunately, France, especially the Macron government, initiated the adoption of anti-Azerbaijani resolutions at the international level, Azerbaijani MP Nagif Hamzayev told News.Az.

According to the lawmaker, France continues to groundlessly accuse Azerbaijan of the so-called aggression against Karabakh’s Armenian residents.

“All these accusations are groundless. It is worth noting that Azerbaijan has already developed a program for coexistence to protect the rights of Karabakh’s Armenian residents. Unlike Armenia, which had kept Azerbaijani territories under occupation for almost 30 years and committed acts of genocide against civilians, Azerbaijan created all possible conditions for the Armenian population, who voluntarily left Karabakh,” he said.

As for the allegations of Azerbaijan’s aggression against Azerbaijan, MP Hamzayev dismissed them as unfounded. “The allegations of Azerbaijan’s aggression on the territory of Armenia are groundless and do not reflect the reality. These are all fabrications of Armenia. France is complicit in these fabrications,” he added.

MP Hamzayev emphasized that after the adoption of an anti-Azerbaijani resolution by the French Senate, the European Parliament took a similar step.

“The anti-Azerbaijani resolution was passed at the request of the Macron government. We have repeatedly witnessed similar approaches of the European Parliament, which are testimony to the prevalence of double standards in Europe,” the lawmaker said.

He stressed that France stands against peace in the South Caucasus and keeps weaponizing Armenia in a bid to delay the peace process. “France aims to create a new tension between Armenia and Azerbaijan. In any case, Azerbaijan is creating new realities in the region. No one, including France, can interfere in Azerbaijan’s internal affairs,” he added.

The Azerbaijani MP also urged France to solve its problems related to human freedom, and give up its colonialist policy and the intention to the success achieved in the elections at the expense of the funds of the Armenian lobby.

“Time will come, the Macron government will change, and a new government respecting secular values to come to power in France. I believe that day is not far off. We believe that the double standards will be put an end to in time” MP Hamzayev concluded.

News.Az