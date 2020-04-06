France thanks Azerbaijan’s solidarity in fight against COVID-19

France thanks Azerbaijan’s solidarity in fight against COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

France’s Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs has expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for showing solidarity in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-1

“The projection of the French flag on the Heydar Aliyev Center’s building is an expression of solidarity,” the Fench ministry tweeted.

“The projection of the French flag on the Heydar Aliyev Center’s building is an expression of solidarity,” the ministry tweeted.

Merci #Azerbaïdjan ??



Expression de solidarité avec la projection du drapeau ?? sur le toit du Centre Heydar Aliyev! ?❤ #COVID2019 https://t.co/JtxiZC3W4z — France Diplomatie?? (@francediplo) April 6, 2020

The death toll from the pandemic in France has reached 8,078 according to the latest data. The confirmed virus cases in the country have surpassed 90,000.

News.Az

News.Az