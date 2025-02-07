France, the UAE partner to build 1-gigawatt AI data center

The agreement comes ahead of a summit on artificial intelligence in Paris next week [Ludovic Marin/Pool/AFP via Getty]

France and the United Arab Emirates have reached an agreement on a framework for a 1 gigawatt data center focused on artificial intelligence, with investments ranging from $30 billion to $50 billion, according to the French presidency.

President Emmanuel Macron hosted his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan on Thursday evening ahead of a summit on artificial intelligence in Paris next week that will gather around 100 countries to focus on AI's potential, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The February 10-11 summit also aims to put France and Europe on the AI map as they try to rival the US and China, which have taken a lead on the energy-intensive technology.

"The two leaders expressed their desire to create a strategic partnership in the field of AI and committed to exploring collaborations on projects and investments supporting the development of the AI ​​value chain," a joint Franco-Emirati statement said.

They said the investments would be in both French and Emirati AI, the acquisition of cutting-edge chips, data centres, talent development, as well as the establishment of virtual data embassies to enable the establishment of sovereign AI and cloud infrastructures in both countries.

An announcement on the first investments will be made at the Choose France summit later this year.

The French government earlier on Thursday said it had located 35 sites to host AI data centres.

News.Az