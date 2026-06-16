France to ban security products lacking quantum-safe encryption

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France’s national cybersecurity agency, ANSSI, has announced an aggressive timeline to phase out older cryptographic systems. In a move to safeguard state secrets and critical infrastructure against the future threat of quantum computing, the agency will stop certifying security products that lack quantum-resistant encryption.





Speaking at the France Quantum conference, Samih Souissi, ANSSI’s chief of staff, revealed that the agency will halt legacy certifications starting in 2027. Furthermore, the agency expects all businesses to transition to purchasing exclusively quantum-safe products by 2030, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Because ANSSI certification is a mandatory requirement for any technology deployed within French government agencies and critical national infrastructure, the policy acts as a de facto ban on traditional encryption.

"It's not only a technical issue," Souissi emphasized. "It's a matter of governance, industrial planning, regulation, and sovereignty."

The regulatory shift is fueled by a pressing cybersecurity risk known in the industry as "harvest now, decrypt later." Sophisticated threat actors are currently intercepting and storing encrypted high-value data. While they cannot read it today, they intend to hold onto it until quantum computers become powerful enough to effortlessly crack modern cryptographic protections.

Industry experts estimate this threshold could arrive sooner than expected. Jerry Chow, an executive at IBM, noted at the conference that the quantum threat could realistically emerge by the mid-2030s. Experts from quantum startup Qperfect also warned that the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm (ECDSA)—a foundational standard widely used to secure blockchain technology and digital signatures—could be among the very first systems to be broken.

A "Very Substantial" New Market

The strict deadlines are already sending ripples through the tech sector, forcing massive compliance and auditing overhauls while creating a lucrative new market for post-quantum cryptography.

Rising Demand: Pascal Brier, Chief Innovation Officer at Capgemini, told Reuters that demand is soaring as banks, financial institutions, and public services scramble to audit their systems. "That market is becoming big. It's going to be very substantial," Brier said.

The Compliance Burden: Cloud providers are facing a double-edged challenge. Fanny Bouton, head of quantum at European cloud giant OVHcloud, explained that companies must now simultaneously audit their product lines while securing all the historical data they host to meet ANSSI's strict criteria.

The transition is further complicated for European firms that must juggle a patchwork of international regulations, aligning concurrently with ANSSI, the European Commission, and the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) frameworks. To help cushion the transition and establish domestic sovereignty, France is currently backing its local quantum ecosystem with a €3 billion ($3.5 billion) national investment plan.

News.Az