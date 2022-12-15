France to play Argentina in 2022 FIFA World Cup final

+ ↺ − 16 px

Reigning world champions France beat Morocco 2-0 Wednesday to face Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final this weekend.

In the semifinal clash at Al Bayt Stadium, France scored the opener in the fifth minute.

French defender Theo Hernandez was in front of the box to score a first-time left-footed volley that beat Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

France's Olivier Giroud made an attempt on goal in the 17th minute, but he hit the crossbar.

A few minutes later, Morocco captain Romain Saiss had to go off for an injury problem. Selim Amallah replaced him. It was an early change for the African team.

Giroud was unmarked during a quick attack by France but wasted another chance in the 35th minute.

Near the end of the first half, Moroccan defender Jawad El Yamiq's overhead kick hit the bar.

France led the first half 1-0 in Al Khor.

It was not a one-sided match as Morocco struggled and piled pressure on France, so the game was combative in the second half as Morocco were seeking an equalizer.

But France doubled the gap in the 79th minute as Randal Kolo Muani scored an easy chance after being subbed in.

Kolo Muani netted his first international goal and determined the result of the match.

Near the end of the showdown, Morocco had a chance in France's area, but it was missed.

France secured a 2-0 win to reach their fourth World Cup final.

Les Bleus will take on Argentina in Sunday's final at Lusail Stadium in Al Daayen.

The French previously won the World Cup twice, in 1998 and 2018, but lost the 2006 final.

Meanwhile, Argentina bagged two World Cups in 1978 and 1986.

Lionel Messi-led Argentina last played in the 2014 final but returned home with a silver medal over a 1-0 loss to Germany.

Argentina were the World Cup runners-up in 1930, 1990 and 2014.

On Saturday, Croatia and Morocco will vie for a World Cup bronze medal at Khalifa International Stadium in Ar-Rayyan.

Croatia are seeking another bronze as they previously finished third at the 1998 World Cup in France.

The Croatian national team were also the 2018 runners-up.

In the meantime, Morocco will try to pick up their first-ever World Cup medal as the Atlas Lions were the first African nation to reach the semifinal stage in the contest.

News.Az