France to send more military equipment to Ukraine

France will send significant quantities of armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said in an interview with Le Parisien.

“To move quickly in areas under enemy fire, armies need armored vehicles. France will therefore deliver significant quantities of VAB vehicles (Armored Forward Vehicle), equipped with weapons,” the minister said.

Lecornu also confirmed the sending to Ukraine of six additional Caesar self-propelled howitzers in addition to the 12 that have already been transferred to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

French President Emmanuel Macron earlier said that France was ready to provide Ukraine with additional Caesar guns.

News.Az