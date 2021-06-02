France to start vaccinating those aged 12 and over on June 15

France to start vaccinating those aged 12 and over on June 15

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday that the vaccination against COVID-19 for those aged 12 and over will start on June 15.

Talking to the press during his visit to the Saint-Cirq-Lapopie commune, Macron unveiled that he expects around 30 million adult French citizens to be vaccinated by that point.

Vaccination against the coronavirus in France, like in other European Union member states, started on December 27, 2020, with 4 COVID-19 jabs approved by the country's health authorities so far. According to country's government spokesperson Gabriel Attal, 50% of adult French citizens will have received the first dose of the vaccine by the middle of June.

