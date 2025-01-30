France transfers its last army base in Chad

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two months after Chad ended its defense agreement with Paris, the French military has handed over its last base in the country, the Kossei base, in N'Djamena.

Though it was Chad who announced the end of the defence pact, the head of the French Armed Forces' Africa Command stated that the handover was partly France’s decision, News.az reports citing foreign media Pascal Ianni, head of French Armed Forces' Africa Command, said, “The transfer of the (Adji) Kossei base today marks a new stage. It is part of the French decision to end permanent (military) bases in Central and West Africa.''''This structural change is necessary to adapt to the evolution of the world, and the evolution of Africa. We are reaffirming our partnerships in a dynamic Africa whose youth carries a lot of hope. We must act differently,” he added.It comes after France handed over its two other military bases in the country. The Chadian army’s chief of staff has hailed the end of defence ties with Paris.Abakar Abdelkerim Daoud, Chadian Army's Chief of Staff, said, “I thank the Minister of Foreign Affairs, who gives us the opportunity to make this dream a reality. I announce to you today that the work of the French army is coming to an end and the Chadian army is capable of taking over the role that the French army plays in Chad.”Before the end of the agreement, France had around 1,000 personal in Chad.After battling Islamic extremists alongside regional soldiers, French forces have also been expelled from Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso.

News.Az