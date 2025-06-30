France, UK, Germany condemn threats against IAEA chief over alleged Mossad ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, the foreign ministries of France, Germany, and the UK condemned threats made against IAEA chief Rafael Grossi, following Tehran’s accusations that the UN nuclear watchdog head had “betrayed his duties” by not condemning Israeli and US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, as well as recent remarks by Iranian lawmakers.

"France, Germany and the United Kingdom condemn threats against the Director General of the IAEA Rafael Grossi and reiterate our full support to the Agency and the DG in carrying out their mandate," said a statement from the three countries' foreign ministries, News.Az reports citing France24.

"We call on Iranian authorities to refrain from any steps to cease cooperation with the IAEA. We urge Iran to immediately resume full cooperation in line with its legally binding obligations, and to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of IAEA personnel," they added.

The statement did not specify what threats had been made against Grossi, but it follows an article in Iran's hardline Kayhan newspaper, closely associated with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which accused Grossi of ties to Israel's Mossad intelligence agency. Should Grossi enter Iran, he should be tried and sentenced to death, it said.

Grossi has not directly responded to the newspaper's allegations. He has said his top priority is ensuring IAEA inspectors can return to nuclear sites in Iran as soon as possible.

Iranian officials have not publicly endorsed the newspaper article. Iran's ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, denied that there was any threat against Grossi.

But Iran has increasingly criticised Grossi and threatened to halt cooperation with the IAEA, which Tehran blames for providing a justification for Israel's bombing, which began the day after the IAEA board voted to declare Iran in violation of obligations under the UN's nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

News.Az