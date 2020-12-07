France will continue to support Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, envoy says

+ ↺ − 16 px

This has been a fateful year for Azerbaijan and Armenia, with two open conflicts in July and this autumn, French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross tweeted on Monday.

Gross noted that Azerbaijan has recovered the seven districts surrounding Nagorno Karabakh and the city of Shusha, and that Russian forces are now on the ground in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

“France will continue to support international law, UNSC and principles of OSCE Group of Minsk, including the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,” he wrote.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, the Armenian prime minister and the Russian president.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

News.Az