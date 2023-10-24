France’s acts detrimental to prospects for advancing Baku-Yerevan peace process: Official

+ ↺ − 16 px

France causes a detrimental effect on the prospects of advancing the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Elchin Amirbayov, representative of the President of Azerbaijan for special assignments, said in an interview with BBC TV channel, News.Az reports.

Amirbayov noted that France, which misusing its leading role in several international platforms like the UN Security Council, EU, its parliament, and even the International Organization of Francophonia, has been initiating and promoting recently very biased anti-Azerbaijani initiatives processing from its narrow domestic agenda.

"France is not only undermining its own credibility and that of the EU but also causes a detrimental effect to the prospects of advancing the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan and undermining security in the South Caucasus. Armenia and Azerbaijan, I believe, are both tired of this confrontation and rivalry," he said.

"Now as the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan has been restored, we have a big chance to advance the peace agenda and probably, to finalize the negotiations over the draft peace agreement by the end of the year if the circumstances allow and if we’re not distracted by external factors and outside players," the official added.

News.Az