France’s coronavirus deaths surpass 100,000 mark

France recorded 296 new fatalities from the coronavirus, health authorities said on Thursday, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 100,073, according to Anadolu Agency.

With the latest figures, France became the third European country after the UK and Italy to report more than 100,000 deaths from COVID-19.

Some 38,045 people also tested positive in France over the past day.

Prime minister Jean Castex announced the total number of vaccinated people should reach “12 million, 2 million more than expected," by today evening.

From this weekend, vaccination slots will be opened for teachers in schools, colleges and high schools, early childhood professionals, police officers, gendarmes and prison administration supervisors, above 55 years old. Around 400,000 such professionals are expected to be inoculated.

News.Az