France’s Macron calls for creation of European defense force as part of NATO

+ ↺ − 16 px

French President Emmanuel Macron urged European countries on Monday to create a continental defense force as part of NATO, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

“Europeans should be able to cover their responsibility to be independent and capable of supporting themselves,” he said during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Paris.“That is the idea of a European force which would actually be more independent and capable of defending itself and defending the Alliance and the EU obviously,” he added.Macron also said it would strengthen the cooperation between NATO and other countries of the EU.He noted that NATO allies are at a “strategic turning point” where “war is coming back to Europe after the war of aggression that was launched by Russia.”He said that the Alliance plays a crucial role by using collective deterrence, bringing together all its allies.France is committed to ensuring that it can address Ukraine’s urgent needs, Macron said.He said France remains steadfast and resolute in its stance and will persist in this support.“We have to send a strong message in Washington on the way in which we are integrating Ukraine into the North Atlantic Alliance’s activities,” he added.He noted that another issue will be discussed – sharing the burden of security – during the NATO Summit which will be held in Washington, D.C. on July 9-11.

News.Az