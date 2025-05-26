France’s Macron downplays reported shove from wife during Vietnam visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron downplayed an incident where his wife, Brigitte, pushed him in the face as they arrived in Vietnam to start their Southeast Asia tour.

In a video, Brigitte Macron appeared to shove her husband before he descended from the presidential plane late on Sunday, causing him to step back before he recovered and waved to the cameras on the tarmac below, News.Az reports citing The Jerusalem Post.

She remained momentarily hidden behind the plane's fuselage, blocking any view of her body language. The couple, who have been married since 2007, then descended the steps together, with Brigitte refusing her husband's arm.

"I was bickering, or rather joking, with my wife," Macron told reporters in Hanoi. "It's nothing."

Macron posted a video on X of him and his wife descending from the plane, without making any reference to the claims.

News.Az