France’s Macron ‘more committed’ to colonial policy than his predecessors - New Caledonian rep

French President Emmanuel Macron is more committed to the policy of colonialism than his predecessors, said Pierre Qaeze, a municipal councilor of the Lifou commune in New Caledonia, News.Az reports.

“Residents of New Caledonia are fighting not against the French people but against the colonial policy of this country,” Qaeze said at an international conference themed “Neocolonialism: Human Rights Violations and Injustice”, which was held in Baku on Friday.

“We are not fighting the French. We have great respect for them. We are not satisfied with the colonial policy of this country. The incumbent French president, Emmanuel Macron, is more committed to the policy of colonialism than his predecessors,” he added.

