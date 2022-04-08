France’s Macron says conflict in Ukraine unlikely to end soon

+ ↺ − 16 px

French President Emmanuel Macron said the conflict in Ukraine is unlikely to end soon, calling for humanitarian assistance to the war-affected people, News.Az reports.

“Unfortunately, the conflict will not end soon. I think we will see a very difficult situation in Donbass in the coming days and weeks,” Macron said. “Therefore, we are doing everything possible together with Turkiye, Greece, and the UN to organize humanitarian operations in the cities of Mariupol and Dnipro.”

According to the French leader, diplomatic concessions from Russia in the coming week should not be expected. “It won't happen until mid-May,” Macron said, reminding that Russia celebrates May 9 as Victory Day.

The French president stressed that each new day of hostilities “makes tomorrow more difficult.” “There will be no peace in Europe if you don't think about tomorrow,” he added.

