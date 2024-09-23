France’s Macron says Europe should reevaluate ties with Russia after war

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that it will be essential to reevaluate Europe's relationships with Russia following the war in Ukraine.

He made these remarks on Sunday during a peace meeting organized by the Catholic community of St. Egidio in Paris, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. “We will have to think about a new form of organization of Europe and rethink our relations with Russia after the war in Ukraine,” Macron said.He proposes to imagine tomorrow's peace in Europe in a new form and in a new reality, which requires the construction of a new international order.“This is undoubtedly the greatest challenge of our time, because our current order is incomplete and unjust. It is incomplete because it was conceived at the end of World War II, and therefore did not have in its heart the problems that later emerged and became dominant,” the President said.During the meeting, which was attended by religious leaders, politicians, and experts, the French president said that it is necessary to take into account that “most countries on this planet and many of the most populous countries did not exist when the seats were allocated. That is why the international order in which the world lives today is “blocked”.

