France's Macron says he is confident but cautious on EU deal
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he was confident but cautious that the European Union would reach an agreement on a recovery plan ahead of a European Council meeting in Brussels, Reuters reports.
“We will do everything we can to find an agreement”, Macron said on his arrival at the meeting.