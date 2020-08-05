France's Macron to visit Beirut on Thursday
French President Emmanuel Macron will fly to Beirut on Thursday and will meet the country’s political figures, after a blast ravaged the Lebanese capital, his office said.
Macron, who spoken to Lebanese President Michel Aoun shortly after the blast, has already ordered French emergency assistance be sent to Lebanon, a country with deep historical ties to France.