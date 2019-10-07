France's Macron urges Johnson to discuss Brexit proposals with EU

+ ↺ − 16 px

French President Emmanuel Macron urged Boris Johnson to engage in discussions swiftly with the EU’s chief negotiator, during a Sunday telephone call in which th

“Boris Johnson presented his latest proposals,” the official said. “The President told him that the negotiations should continue swiftly with Michel Barnier’s team in coming days, in order to evaluate at the end of the week whether a deal is possible that respects European Union principles.”

