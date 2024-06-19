France's militarization policy encourages revanchist forces inside Armenia, says Azerbaijani official

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, on Wednesday strongly criticized France’s weaponization of Armenia.

Speaking to journalists, Hajiyev stated that France's militarization policy is a step that will serve to encourage revanchist forces inside Armenia, News.Az reports.“Therefore, France's provision of offensive and deadly weapons to Armenia and the expansion of the area of Armenian-French military cooperation are a matter of serious concern,” he said.The top Azerbaijani official urged France to implement a more responsible policy as a permanent member of the UN Security Council.“Especially in international relations, there is such an approach that various restrictions should be applied to the next militarization and militarization programs in relation to states that have invaded and committed aggression. We must take into account that Armenia is a state that had pursued an occupation policy in the South Caucasus region, so the rearmament and militarization policy of the invading and aggressor state is not considered responsible in any case,” Hajiyev added.

News.Az