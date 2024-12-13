François Bayrou appointed new Prime Minister of France

+ ↺ − 16 px

Veteran centrist politician François Bayrou has been appointed as the new prime minister of France after a no-confidence vote ousted Michel Barnier’s short-lived government. Bayrou now faces the difficult task of leading a deeply divided parliament and passing a crucial budget for 2025, News.az reports citing foreign media .

Bayrou, 73, leader of the MoDem party, took office after Barnier’s coalition collapsed after just three months in power. President Emmanuel Macron hopes Bayrou’s experience and reputation for compromise will bring the stability France urgently needs.However, the challenges are significant. Bayrou is the fourth prime minister to take office this year, reflecting the ongoing political crisis.Upon taking his new role, Bayrou acknowledged the seriousness of France’s economic problems, particularly the growing public debt. He compared fixing the economy to climbing the tallest mountain. He emphasized rebuilding trust between politicians and citizens and called for unity to fight discrimination and injustice.The appointment comes after the June snap election, which divided parliament into three main blocs, none with a majority. The left-wing alliance won the most seats but fell short of an absolute majority. Macron’s centrist party lost ground, while the far-right National Rally party gained seats, though it was kept out of power by strategic voting from the left and center.Bayrou’s immediate priority is to form a government capable of passing the 2025 budget. Thomas Cazeneuve, a centrist MP from Macron’s party, praised Bayrou as a skilled politician who understands the art of compromise. Gabriel Attal, the former prime minister and current leader of Macron’s party in parliament, expressed confidence that Bayrou could bring much-needed stability.However, the road ahead is uncertain. Jordan Bardella, president of the far-right National Rally, warned that Bayrou’s government lacks a clear majority. Bardella said his party would not immediately push for a no-confidence vote but demanded that Bayrou engage with all political groups. “The ball is in François Bayrou’s court,” Bardella said.Left-wing leaders have been vocal in their opposition to Bayrou’s appointment. Manon Aubry of La France Insoumise criticized Bayrou as a symbol of Macron’s policies, accusing the president of ignoring the election results.Mathilde Panot, leader of the LFI parliamentary group, announced plans to call for a no-confidence vote. The Socialist Party also laid out conditions for their support, demanding that Bayrou promise not to pass laws without full parliamentary approval.Socialist politician Boris Vallaud warned that choosing a centrist prime minister risked deepening France’s political crisis.Bayrou’s appointment has also stirred old rivalries. Many on the right remain hostile toward him, including former President Nicolas Sarkozy, who faced Bayrou in the 2007 presidential election.Bayrou’s task is clear but challenging: bring together a fractured parliament, restore public trust, and avoid another government collapse. Whether he can succeed in a political landscape marked by division and distrust remains to be seen.

News.Az