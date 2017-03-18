‘Frau Hitler’: Turkish newspaper depicts Merkel as infamous Nazi dictator

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Turkish newspaper has shown German Chancellor Angela Merkel in full Nazi garb and Adolf Hitler’s moustache on its front page on Friday.

“She-Hitler” (written in Turkish), read the headline from the Turkish daily Gunes ("Sun"), as Merkel was depicted standing in Nazi uniform and holding a gun next to the words "#Frau Hitler” (written in German), according to RT.

The newspaper called Merkel “an ugly aunt” and accused her of being the leader of “fascists” and inciting anti-Turkish sentiment throughout Europe, especially in the “German backyard” of Austria, Belgium and the Netherlands.

"Having embraced the PKK and DHKPC, Germany continues to provoke all Europe against Turkey," the Gunes said, referring to Kurdish and left-wing groups banned in Turkey.

