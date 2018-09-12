FREE DATA FOR GENC OL8 SUBSCRIBERS from Azercell

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pleasing its subscribers with discount tariff packages, unique services, and beneficial campaigns throughout the summer months, Azercell Telecom, the leading mobile operator of the telecom market in Azerbaijan, promises innovative solutions for its subscribers in connection with the start of the academic year.

Upon joining Genc OL8 tariff within the new campaign to be held on 12.09.18 – 15.12.18 customers will get MONTHLY 1GB PACK AS GIFT. During the next 3 months, customers will get an opportunity to use this pack once per month. In order to join Genc OL tariff package, SimSim subscribers must text G8 to 7575. Thus, those who subscribe GencOL8 tariff package will pay 8 AZN and get 5GB data instead of 4GB and enjoy 400 free call minutes with other GencOL subscribers and 400 free SMS between themselves.

Genc OL8 tariff package includes further advantages. By joining this tariff, the Azercell subscribers may benefit from not the only efficient tariff, but also different discounts and campaigns. At present, Genc OL subscribers enjoy discounts in more than 200 locations. For the daily updated list of discounts, subscribers may visit www.gencol.az

News.Az

