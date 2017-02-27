Freight train in Turkey attacked by rebels

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kurdish rebels bombed railway tracks as a freight train was passing by, derailing several carriages, Turkey's state-run news agency Anadolu Agency reports, noting that no one was hurt in the attack.

The explosion occurred Monday in the mainly Kurdish city of Diyarbakir, close to its historic district of Sur, and caused a large crater, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

The agency said the military immediately launched an operation, backed by air power, to catch the assailants.

News.Az

News.Az