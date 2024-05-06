French ambassador arrives in Russian foreign ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

French Ambassador to Moscow Pierre Levy has arrived in the Russian foreign ministry, News.Az reports citing TASS.

No details about the reason for the visit are available.Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier in the day that French President Emmanuel Macron has initiated a new spiral of tension and slammed his statement on a possibility of sending troops to Ukraine as a very dangerous rhetoric.In an interview with The Economist magazine, Macron said that he doesn’t rule out that the issue of sending troops to Ukraine at Kiev’s request could be looked at if Russian forces break the frontline.

News.Az