French ambassador offers condolences over death of Azerbaijani journalists
- 04 Jun 2021 15:48
- Politics
French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross expressed condolences over the death of two Azerbaijani journalists as a result of a mine blast in Kalbajar.
“Very sorry to hear of the passing away of Siraj Abishov and Maharram Ibrahimov due to a landmine in Kalbajar. Condolences to their loved ones,” the ambassador tweeted.
On June 4, a correspondent of AZERTAC news agency and a cameraman of Azerbaijan Television (AzTV) died in a mine explosion in Azerbaijan’s liberated Kalbajar district while on duty.