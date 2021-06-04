Yandex metrika counter

French ambassador offers condolences over death of Azerbaijani journalists

French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross expressed condolences over the death of two Azerbaijani journalists as a result of a mine blast in Kalbajar. 

“Very sorry to hear of the passing away of Siraj Abishov and Maharram Ibrahimov due to a landmine in Kalbajar. Condolences to their loved ones,” the ambassador tweeted. 

On June 4, a correspondent of AZERTAC news agency and a cameraman of Azerbaijan Television (AzTV) died in a mine explosion in Azerbaijan’s liberated Kalbajar district while on duty.


