French-Armenian students to come up for trial

Two French citizens of Armenian origin will be judged in one of the Paris courts on March 7 for ambush and voluntary violence against the Turkish Ambassador to France, Mr. Hakki Akil, Oxu.az reports citing Armenian media.

After the embassy complaint, one of them was accused of spashing out the pomegranate juice on the Turkish ambassador in France on March 2, 2015, while the other student was charged on having disseminated the scene on social networks.

It should be noted that Hakki Akil has served as the ambassador of Turkey in France from April 14, 2014 to September 1, 2016. From November 15, 2016 this position is occupied by Ismail Hakki Musa.

News.Az

