French Association of Friends of Azerbaijan condemns Armenian attacks

The Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in France strongly condemns Armenians’ provocative actions against Azerbaijani civilians.

The association conveyed condolences to all Azerbaijani people and families of those killed by the Armenian armed forces in the Alkhanli village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district, according to Trend.

“The direct and intentional attacks of the Armenian armed forces on civilians and infrastructure are a grave violation of international law and human rights, in particular the Geneva Conventions of 1949, the Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms,” reads a message from the association, signed by its President Jean-Francois Mancel.

The Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in France expressed regret over the inaction of the OSCE Minsk Group in resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“The status quo in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict only leads to a tragic confrontation. We hope that the international community will react to the provocative actions of Armenia in the near future and will demand implementation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions,” reads the message.

“Armenia must understand that it cannot continue the illegal occupation of Azerbaijani lands forever, presenting itself to the international community as a victim of this conflict.”

On July 4 at about 20:40 (GMT+4 hours), the Armenian armed forces using 82-mm and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers, shelled Azerbaijani positions and territories where the civilian population lives, namely the Alkhanli village of the country’s Fuzuli district. As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Sakhiba Guliyeva, 50, and Zakhra Guliyeva, 2, were killed. Servinaz Guliyeva, 52, who got wounded, was taken to the hospital and was operated on.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

