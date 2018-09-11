French companies may take in privatization of Azerbaijani utilities operators

+ ↺ − 16 px

French companies may take part in privatization of several utilities operators in Azerbaijan, Managing Director of ASPI Consulting Engineers Ibrahim Mammadzadeh told Trend.

Mammadzadeh is a consultant in the privatization of state companies as part of the Strategic Road Map for the development of utilities in Azerbaijan.

"In particular, privatization will concern such state organizations as Azersu, Azerigas, Azeristiliktechizat, that is, utilities operators. We are searching for foreign investors who will take over the management of these organizations in the future. Contacts are being established with the biggest operators of municipal services in France."

ASPI Consulting Engineers provides engineering and consulting services both in Azerbaijan and abroad. In 1996-2010, the company, working in cooperation with international consultants, implemented more than 15 projects related to the privatization of infrastructure services.

All these projects were implemented with the technical support of the World Bank (WB), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the European Union (EU).

News.Az

